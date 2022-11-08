Schools to reopen after CUPE calls off walkout; Ford promises to revoke law

CUPE-OSBCU president Laura Walton hugs a supporter following a press conference in Toronto on Monday Nov. 7, 2022. Ontario schools are reopen again for in-person learning today after many were shut since Friday due to a walkout by education workers. The Canadian Union of Public Employees says its 55,000 education workers will be back on the job today after Premier Doug Ford agreed to rescind a law that imposed contracts on them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette