TORONTO - The province broke ground Sunday on a long-awaited new subway line in Toronto, which Ontario Premier Doug Ford described as a "once-in-a-lifetime" project.
Ford said the project is a key part of his government's plan to build transit and highways.
"Today, we're delivering on our promise and getting shovels in the ground to begin construction on the new Ontario Line," Ford said during a press conference at the construction site, which will one day be the subway line's first stop.
"For decades, governments of every stripe have been talking about the need for new subways in the GTA. They've been studying it forever. There's been endless reports, endless committees, but finally, we're the government that got it done."
The 14-stop, 15-kilometre Ontario Line will begin near Ontario Place in southwest Toronto, travel through the downtown core and end north at the Ontario Science Centre.
The line will connect with 40 other transit routes, including GO train lines, Toronto Transit Commission subway and streetcar stops and a new east-west light rail line that is currently being built.
The province says the line will reduce crowding on existing transit routes and at some of Toronto's busiest stations.
The federal government and the City of Toronto are also part of the project.
"This is an important milestone in the work all of our governments are doing together to get much-needed transit built," Mayor John Tory said.
The government has said the subway line is projected to be operational by 2030.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2022.