Hate-motivated crimes up 22 per cent annually in Toronto, police say

Linda Li, president of the Tri-City Chinese Community Society, wears a face mask that says "Stop Asian Hate" as she listens before speaking during a news conference held by the Stop Anti-Asian Hate Crimes advocacy group, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Toronto police say there has been a 22 per cent increase in hate crimes.

The force says there were 257 hate-motivated incidents in 2021, up from 210 such incidents the year before. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck