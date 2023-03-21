Ontario company Friendlier aims to help phase out single-use plastics

Friendlier co-founders, Kayli Dale, 25, left and Jacquie Hutchings, 26, right, with some of their re-usable food packaging containers fresh from being washed and sterilized at their facility in Guelph, Ont. on Monday, March 20, 2023. With their company, Friendlier, launched in November 2020, the two entrepreneurs hope to simplify the transition from single use to reusable packaging. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power