Toronto clearing another homeless encampment, several arrests made

Toronto police say they've made several arrests as the city clears another homeless encampment at a downtown park.
The force says a total of nine arrests have been made so far, seven of which were for trespassing at Alexandra Park.
Police say anyone refusing to leave the park where the encampment is being cleared can be arrested.
The city says an estimated 28 to 35 people live in the park and are being offered alternative indoor spaces with meals and other services.
It has cited the risk of fires and cancellation of day camps that intended to use the park among reasons for taking down the encampment.
The city issued trespass notices to those living in four large homeless encampments on June 12, warning them they could be removed and fined up to $10,000 if convicted. It said it was enforcing the notices handed out at Alexandra Park on Tuesday.
"The City will officially close Alexandra Park today to allow staff to engage with encampment occupants, encouraging them to accept offers of safe indoor accommodation," the city said in a statement.
"All individuals will be required to leave the park, which will allow City crews to start removing debris and restoring the grounds."
Toronto police said their officers would be on site to support city staff with the clearing of the encampment.
"Throughout the day, when requested to do so by @cityoftoronto staff, officers will respond with the least amount of force necessary," the force said on Twitter.
A heavily policed approach the city took to clearing another encampment in Trinity Bellwoods park last month drew criticism.
Toronto's mayor defended that operation but said there would be a review of what took place.
Hundreds fled Toronto's homeless shelters for fear of contracting COVID-19 when the pandemic hit and dozens of encampments popped up throughout the city.
Recent data obtained by The Canadian Press also shows a significant rise in violent incidents in Toronto's shelter system over the last five years.
The city maintains the shelter system is safe and has said it will eventually clear the homeless encampments, which it says are unsafe. City council also recently passed a motion to end encampments.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2021.