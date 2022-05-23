Ontario party leaders reaffirm pledges for residential school burial searches

A rock with the message "Every Child Matters" painted on it sits at a memorial outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., Thursday, July 15, 2021. One year after ground-penetrating radar discovered a burial site containing the remains of 215 children at Kamloops Residential school in British Columbia, Ontario's four main party leaders are reaffirming commitments to the search for burial sites in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck