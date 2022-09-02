Quebec hunting for armed suspect in Gaspé region, issue alert to shelter indoors

SAINT-ELZÉAR, Que. - Quebec provincial police were looking Friday for an allegedly armed and dangerous suspect in a small municipality on the Gaspé Peninsula.
Authorities issued a Quebec Ready Alert warning on Friday afternoon, warning those in the area of St-Elzéar-de-Bonaventure, Que., in eastern Quebec, to shelter indoors, lock their doors and stay away from windows.
Quebec provincial police said the man being sought was in crisis and was spotted near the corner of Central Road and Route de l'Est. They've been looking for him since 2:30 a.m. in the community about 865 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
"He left his residence on foot in the direction of a wooded area, in the area of Central Road and this afternoon the Quebec provincial police had confirmation that this individual is armed,” said Sgt. Marythé Bolduc, a police spokeswoman.
The man is described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing jeans, a black shirt with a Jack Daniels logo, and motorcycle boots.
Police have also published a photo of him on their social media accounts, but have not named him.
Police said anyone in the area should not approach the suspect and call 911 if they see him.
They said people should leave the area if it is safe to do so.
Later Friday, police said they were aware the armed threat alert was sent across the province.
"We are also aware of the inconvenience this may have caused to some," the force said. "Verifications are underway to determine the causes of this problem encountered."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.