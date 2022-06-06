Prayer service, vigil to honour Muslim family on anniversary of London attack

Thousands of people march against Islamophobia in memory of the Afzaal family in London, Ont. on Sunday, June 5, 2022. The march is part of a weekend of events which mark the one-year anniversary of the family being killed in a hate motivated terrorist attack as they walked near their home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

 Geoff Robins

LONDON, Ont. - A prayer service and vigil today will honour four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., killed one year ago in what authorities have called a hate-motivated attack.

The service and vigil are part of a series of events organized for the London community to honour the Afzaal family after the June 6, 2021 truck attack.

The prayer service, hosted by the London Muslim community, will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Islamic Cemetery of London.

A vigil for the family has been planned for 6:30 p.m. and will be led by friends of Yumnah Afzaal, the 15-year-old daughter of the family who was killed in the attack.

The vigil, organized by the Youth Coalition Combating Islamophobia, will be hosted at the Memorial Plaza.

Event organizers say all are welcome to attend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June6, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you