Millhaven inmate facing second-degree murder charge in death at prison

Two Correctional Service of Canada vehicles stand outside the Millhaven Institution maximum-security prison in Bath, Ont., on Saturday, September 29, 2012. an OPP-led Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad responded after correctional officers reported that an inmate had been found with life-threatening injuries at Millhaven Institute. The force says 29-year-old Victor James was later pronounced dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg