Millard, Smich bring appeals before Ontario's highest court in Bosma, Babcock murders

In this artist's sketch, Dellen Millard, left to right, Millard's lawyer Ravin Pillay, Justice Maureen Forestell, Crown Ken Lockhart and Crown Jill Cameron are shown during a sentencing hearing in court in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Ontario's highest court is set to hear appeals of the two men convicted of the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock. Dellen Millard is also appealing his 2018 conviction for murdering his father, Wayne Millard before the Ontario Court of Appeal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould