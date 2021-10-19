Refugee family settling in Peterborough, Ont., after long journey from Afghanistan

Parwaiz Hamidy, Rahima Hamidy and their children Anam, 4, and Hasam, 3, are shown in Peterborough, Ont. on Friday October 15, 2021. The tiring and terrifying journey of the Hamidy family from their rural town in Afghanistan's Parwan province to Peterborough, Ont. has a happy ending. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill