Man, 25, critically injured in Toronto police shooting: watchdog

TORONTO - Ontario's police watchdog says a 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot by a Toronto police officer.
The Special Investigations Unit says Toronto police responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a man in crisis with a knife at a home in Toronto's east end.
The watchdog did not immediately provide details about what happened in the moments before the shooting or whether a mental health professional attended the call.
The SIU says an officer shot the man in the basement of the house.
They say the officer fired four shots and three hit the 25-year-old.
The SIU says one officer is the subject of the investigation and five officials have been designated as witnesses.
