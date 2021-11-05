Ford government changes regulations related to pit bull ban

Tommy Chang, 55, left to right, Melissa Chang, 35, Yoseph Chang, 18, Yohan Chang, 20, and dog Dwaeji are shown in this undated handout photo. Doug Ford's government has quietly changed regulations to allow alleged pit bulls to be released back to their owners -- with several dog owners telling The Canadian Press the premier has promised to go even further. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Tommy Chang *MANDATORY CREDIT*