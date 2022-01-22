MARKHAM, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting Friday night in Markham, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit says it will be examining the circumstances that led to the man's death after a York Regional Police officer came upon him at around 9:15 p.m. outside a vehicle in a shopping plaza at Fairburn Drive & Hwy. 7.
The unit says the officer had an "interaction" with the man, who was shot.
The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
York Regional Police say the officer was at the plaza to investigate a suspicious person.
They say a woman in the vehicle was arrested at the scene for firearms related offenses.
Investigators are urging witnesses or anyone who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2022.