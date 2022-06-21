TORONTO - Emergency crews are evacuating nearby businesses and around 100 firefighters are responding after dozens of industrial propane tanks exploded in west Toronto.
A fire spokesperson says crews responded around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to reports of a natural gas fire at an industrial rental supply business on Racine Road, between Kipling Avenue and Martin Grove Road.
The spokesperson says no injuries had been reported and about 30 trucks and 100 firefighters were on scene, with "the bulk of the fire" suppressed by 4:30 p.m.
Fire services say crews received reports that around 60 industrial-sized propane tanks had caught fire and exploded.
Spokespeople for police and fire say emergency crews were evacuating nearby businesses along Racine Road.
Police are cautioning the public to avoid the area.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2022.