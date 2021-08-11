Pastor fired after coming out as trans files lawsuit against Baptist church

Junia Joplin, a pastor who is suing the Baptist church for wrongful dismissal after coming out as transgender, is seen in an undated handout photo. Joplin presented as male when she first took on the job of lead pastor at Lorne Park Baptist Church in 2014, and continued to do so until she came out to the congregation in a live-streamed sermon in June of last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Laur Bereznai, *MANDATORY CREDIT*