Hazing at St. Mike's 'more violent, more sexual' after teen joined team, court hears

Toronto police respond to an incident at St. Michael's College School, in Toronto on November 19, 2018. A football coach at a private all-boys Toronto Catholic school says did not see the accused in a video of a sexual assault in a locker room. Kevin Shaugnessy says he did not know about a sexual assault of a student with a broom handle by students after a football game at St. Michael's College School on Nov. 7, 2018, until nearly a week later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin