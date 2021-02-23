Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after it says a 45-year-old man was shot dead by police in Toronto.
The Special Investigations Unit says officers went into a downtown apartment building to conduct an investigation around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
It says shortly afterwards, the officers went into a third-floor unit and had an "interaction" with a resident.
The agency says two officers fired their guns, and the man was struck. He died in hospital soon after.
The SIU says it has assigned five investigators and three forensic investigators to the case, which involves two subject officers and seven witness officers.
Toronto police, meanwhile, say they were in a downtown building searching for a missing person when the incident occurred.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.