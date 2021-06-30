Fire destroys Catholic church north of Edmonton; RCMP say blaze suspicious

MORINVILLE, Alta. - Alberta's premier is condemning what he calls "arson attacks at Christian churches" after a historic parish was destroyed in a fire.
“Today in Morinville, l’église de Saint-Jean-Baptiste was destroyed in what appears to have been a criminal act of arson," Kenney said in a statement.
"This historic church was in the heart of Morinville and a key part of the spiritual life of Alberta's francophone community."
RCMP said officers were called to the suspicious blaze at St. John Baptiste Parish in Morinville, about 40 kilometres north of Edmonton, in the early hours of Wednesday.
Iain Bushell, Morinville's general manager of infrastructure and community services, confirmed the church was lost.
He said the fire was so fierce that firefighters could not enter the 114-year-old building and the roof collapsed a short time later.
Bushell, a former firefighter, said the two main steeples and front facade of the church are completely gone.
He said the cause of the fire is undetermined.
"Certainly the timing is unfortunate, given that it is a rather iconic Catholic church in our community and with the timing of sad events that have been uncovered in the country right now," Bushell said in a phone interview from the scene.
On social media, Kenney described the fire as a "violent hate crime targeting the Catholic community."
The premier said the government would be doubling funding to help protect churches and other targets of vandalism and violence. And he said the justice minister would be working with police chiefs to step up monitoring of sites that could be targeted.
There have been several fires at churches across the country since the discovery of unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools. Most of the fires have been on First Nations. There has also been some vandalism targeting churches and statues in cities.
Four small Catholic churches on Indigenous lands in rural southern British Columbia have been destroyed by suspicious fires and a vacant former Anglican church in northwestern B.C. was recently damaged in what RCMP said could be arson.
The fires occurred less than a month after the discovery of what's believed to be the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C.
The Cowessess First Nation in southeastern Saskatchewan also announced last week that ground-penetrating radar detected a potential 751 unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School.
Some 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools, which operated for more than 120 years in Canada. More than 60 per cent of the schools were run by the Catholic Church.
The Alberta government website lists the Morinville church as historic. It says construction of the church was finished in 1907 and the first mass was held on Jan. 1, 1908.
Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools posted online that the parish had served students and families in the community for many years.
"We will keep the parish members, as well as the residents of Morinville, in our prayers," it said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2021.