Fire destroys Catholic church north of Edmonton; RCMP say blaze suspicious

A fire burns a Catholic Church as shown in this handout image provided by Tracy Dalzell-Heise in Morinville, Alta., on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. RCMP say in a release that officers were called to the blaze at St. John Baptiste Parish in Morinville, about 40 kilometres north of Edmonton, just after 3 a.m. They are calling the fire suspicious. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Communications and Legislative Services-Tracy Dalzell-Heise *MANDATORY CREDIT*