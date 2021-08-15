High winds pose challenge for firefighters battling blazes: BC Wildfire Service

Monte Lake residents listen during an impromptu community meeting with B.C. MLA Ellis Ross after numerous homes in the community were destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire, east of Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. The BC Wildfire Service says it is watching wind conditions in several parts of the province, which fuelled some of the larger blazes overnight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck