B.C. Christmas tree growers say intense heat singes prized trees, kills seedlings

Sahtlam Tree Farm owner Robert Russell is photographed in front of his cabin, which he built in the early 70's, on his 40 acre property in the Cowichan Valley area of Duncan, B.C., on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The recent heat dome and drought have taken a toll on his business of growing trees for the busy Christmas season. Robert farms over 40,000 fir trees including the douglas, grand and noble fir trees. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito