The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, in Ottawa and various locations across Canada, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2022. All times eastern:
2 p.m.
Trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring have rolled out of a southern Alberta town, ending a blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks.
Protesters had been restricting access to the main Alberta border crossing in Coutts since Jan. 29 to rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and broader health restrictions.
The convoy left one day after RCMP arrested 13 people and seized a cache of firearms and ammunition.
———
1:45 p.m.
The RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police have taken control of enforcement in Ottawa amid sustained criticism of the local force's handling of a chaotic antigovernment protest.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says an integrated command centre has been set up so the RCMP and OPP can share and assume command over the enforcement necessary to bring about public order in Ottawa.
Mendicino's announcement today came hours after the news that Peter Sloly had abruptly resigned as Ottawa police chief, while the protest that has paralyzed the downtown core stretches into its third week.
The minister says the federal government's focus is ensuring the Ottawa police, as well as the RCMP and OPP, have all the tools necessary to restore public order in the city.
———
1 p.m.
Truckers protesting outside Parliament estimate that around 20 rigs have moved into the core demonstration zone outside the House of Commons since Monday.
The move follows an agreement with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson to relocate trucks away from residential neighbourhoods.
Jack Van Rootselaar, a trucker from Dunnville, Ont., is one of those to have moved and is now sitting in a white big rig facing Parliament Hill in a row of other trucks tightly packed to fill the space.
Van Rootselaar dismissed the emergency powers invoked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday as a "scare tactic."
He says truckers plan to stay until all vaccine mandates are lifted.
Harold Jonker, from Niagara Region, who says he has 10 trucks involved, is calling the demonstration a "legal protest" and the Emergencies Act was unjustified.
———
12:55 p.m.
New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism is calling the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protest in Fredericton last weekend a cover for "a maturing antigovernment, anti-pluralist, right-wing movement."
Dr. Manju Varma says she reviewed materials from social media for the event and found racist symbolism and imagery referencing white supremacy, antisemitism, anti-refugee hate, and far-right extremism.
The protest started on Friday and was inspired by the antigovernment blockades in Ottawa.
By Monday, only a handful of protesters remained in front of New Brunswick’s legislature.
Varma says she is disappointed the New Brunswick and Canada flags were flown alongside the flags of right-wing and extremist groups.
———
12:25 p.m.
The cabinet order invoking the Emergencies Act says the government needs temporary but extraordinary powers to end blockades because they are threatening Canada's supply chains, economic security and trading relationships in a bid to achieve political or ideological goals.
The order is now public on the government website but it took effect Monday when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the plan at a news conference from Parliament Hill.
A motion declaring the same is expected to be introduced in the House of Commons today but the emergency order is already in place and will remain so for the next 30 days unless MPs vote down the motion or the government rescinds the order early.
Attorney General David Lametti says the order is not going to curb free speech or the right to protest peacefully but he says what is happening in Ottawa and at border crossings is not peaceful protest but an ideologically motivated occupation that is endangering the lives of Canadians and the economy.
———
12 p.m.
An Ottawa city councillor says police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned.
Riley Brockington tweeted the news today as anti-vaccine mandate protesters continue to clog the downtown core of Canada's capital city.
The Ottawa police have faced criticism for their handling of the protest outside Parliament Hill, which has stretched into its third week.
Some protesters have harassed residents for wearing masks, flown Nazi and Confederate flags and honked their horns incessantly, though an injunction brought down the volume on the noise for at least some of the time.
Sloly became chief of the Ottawa Police Service in 2019 after previously serving on the Toronto force for decades, including as deputy chief.
———
11 a.m.
Government House leader Mark Holland says the federal government will introduce a motion to enact the Emergencies Act "imminently."
Holland says today on the way into a cabinet meeting that as the act has never been used before, the government wants to make sure it "proceeds prudently."
He says the government is in discussion with opposition parties on not just introducing the motion but the formulation of a joint House and Senate parliamentary committee,
Holland says in French that the committee is meant to oversee the act's implementation, ensure the government uses the expanded powers in a responsible manner and produce a report after a certain period of time.
———
10:50 a.m.
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., confirm a protest that blocked the Pacific Highway border crossing over the weekend has now been cleared.
Const. Sarbjit Sangha says officers ordered demonstrators out of the area last night and made several arrests, although she could not confirm how many.
She says police are now checking traffic heading south to the main commercial truck crossing into Washington state, to ensure drivers intend to cross the border.
Opponents of public health mandates converged on the crossing last week in support of truck convoy protests that have blocked border crossings elsewhere in Canada this month.
———
9 a.m.
The Canada Border Services Agency confirms traffic is moving again at the Pacific Highway border crossing just south of Vancouver.
Protesters opposed to public health mandates blocked routes leading to that crossing on the weekend.
The port of entry was never closed but the protests, and police barricades to contain them, stopped all but pedestrian traffic from reaching it.
The Pacific Highway crossing is the main entry for commercial traffic to and from British Columbia and Washington state.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.