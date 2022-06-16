Michelle Rempel Garner exits Patrick Brown campaign to consider UCP leadership run

Conservative member of Parliament Michelle Rempel Garner holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, to discuss her Private Member's Bill, Bill C-249, the Encouraging Growth of the Cryptoasset Sector Act. Michelle Rempel Garner, a longtime Conservative MP from Calgary, says she's stepping back from the federal Conservative leadership race to consider running for Jason Kenney's job.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick