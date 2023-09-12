It will take 20 years for feds to break even with Volkswagen, Stellantis deals: PBO

The parliamentary budget officer says it will take the federal government until 2043 to break even on its deals with Volkswagen as well as Stellantis and LG Energy Solution. An illuminated Volkswagen logo is seen on the back of one of the automaker's ID.4 electric vehicles at Fully Charged Live, an electric vehicle (EV), renewable and clean energy and urban mobility exhibition, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck