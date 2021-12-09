Quebec elementary school teacher reassigned from class over hijab due to Bill 21

MONTREAL - An elementary school teacher in western Quebec has been reassigned from her classroom because her hijab contravenes the province's law forbidding teachers from wearing religious symbols.
Parents at Chelsea Elementary School say they found out in a letter last week the teacher was being moved to a different position at the school. Later some discovered it was due to her hijab, which was confirmed by the teacher in an interview with local newspaper The Lowdown to Hull and Back.
Amanda DeGrace, one of the parents, says supporters have been hanging green ribbons on a fence in support of the teacher and are organizing a letter-writing campaign to denounce the situation to the school board and federal and provincial politicians, including Premier François Legault.
"The parents were informed the teacher would be moving out of the classroom in a separate role. Living in a small community that we do, news quickly spread of the reason behind that," DeGrace said in an interview Thursday. "As a parent of the school and in the community we live in, it's very shocking to see this bill come into action."
The secularism law, known as Bill 21, was passed in June 2019 and bans the wearing of religious symbols such as hijabs, kippas and turbans by teachers and other government employees deemed to be in positions of authority.
Wayne Daly, interim chairman of the Western Quebec School Board, said the board has made clear its opposition to the law. Parents have also been contacting the him to voice their displeasure.
"They're not happy about it. They're saying the same things we are: that it's outrageous and it shouldn't have been done, and I can't disagree with that," Daly said. "But the law went through our legislature and we as citizens elected that legislature, so if you want to change this, that's fine, you have a vote."
The teacher's removal came after the Quebec Court of Appeal ruled Nov. 9 that the province’s English school boards have to enforce Bill 21 until challenges to the law can be heard in court, a process that could take years.
The school boards had requested an exemption from the provision, in line with an April Quebec Superior Court ruling that struck down clauses of the law pertaining to the English-language boards. That ruling has been appealed by the province’s attorney general, which argues the law should apply without exception.
The Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers said it will meet with the teacher in the coming days.
Fatema Abdalla, a spokeswoman for the National Council of Canadian Muslims, called the situation disturbing and upsetting.
"We can't understand why Canadians are so shocked right now, because we've been calling for change on Bill 21 for the last number of years, the next logical step is we need the prime minister to get up and intervene," Abdalla said.
Meanwhile, parents with children at the school in Chelsea, Que., which is about 15 kilometres north of Ottawa, are navigating the fallout from the move.
"My children are asking specifically why does this such a law exist in 2021 when we've encouraged our children … to be inclusive, to include everybody, that everyone should have an equal voice at the table," she said.
"These are very difficult conversations that we need to be having so our children can also understand and together we can make change."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.