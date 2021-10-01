National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and market jitters : In The News for Oct. 1

People hold hands and dance in a circle as drummers play during a Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc ceremony to honour residential school survivors and mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in Kamloops, BC., on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck