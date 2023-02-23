OTTAWA - The federal government is announcing it has reached agreements in principle for health-care funding with Ontario and Prince Edward Island.
It comes a little more than two weeks after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered the premiers $46 billion in new money for health care over the next decade.
As part of the deal, the federal government promised to negotiate bilateral agreements with each premier to target specific priority areas such as primary care, mental-health care and data sharing.
In a news release today, the federal government says it has reached a 10-year deal with Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government that is worth $74 billion, including $8.4 billion through a bilateral agreement.
The government has also announced a deal with Prince Edward Island that is worth $996 million over 10 years, including $288 million in a one-on-one agreement.
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc are set to speak to media later today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.