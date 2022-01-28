CN Rail will not pursue contempt case related to 2020 rail blockade in B.C.

Protesters blockade CN Rail tracks in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in the northern part of the province, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Canadian National Railway confirms it will not pursue criminal charges against protesters accused of defying an injunction and blocking a CN rail line in northwestern British Columbia nearly two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck