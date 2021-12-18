'Have to forgive:' Son of woman killed in crash caused by premier trying to move on

Steve Balog, who was in the vehicle when his mother was killed in a crash in 1997 involving now Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, poses for a portrait in Saskatoon on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Balog met with the premier last January to talk about the death of Jo-Anne Balog. Moe apologized to him at that time, but Balog says he still grieves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards