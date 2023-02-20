How Jimmy Carter once helped clean up a partial nuclear meltdown – in Ontario

Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga. The now-98-year-old Carter started hospice care at his home this weekend, prompting a rush of remembrances, including a consequential piece of international nuclear history that played out at Ontario's Chalk River Laboratories more than 70 years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool