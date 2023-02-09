B.C. lumber industry on edge after Biden ups the ante on Buy American policies

Stacks of lumber are seen at Teal-Jones Group sawmill in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021. British Columbia’s lumber industry is anxiously parsing U.S. President Joe Biden’s latest Buy American language to better understand the implications for Canadian exporters. The B.C. Lumber Trade Council says it’s “concerning” that Biden says he wants to restrict the use of foreign lumber in federally funded infrastructure projects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck