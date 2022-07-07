Driver who killed woman and three daughters seeks to appeal conviction, sentence

Pallbearers carry the caskets of Karolina Ciasullo and her three young daughters, six year-old Klara Ciasullo, four year-old Lilianna Ciasullo and one year-old Mila Ciasullo, who were killed in a fatal vehicle crash in Brampton, leave the funeral service in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, June 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette