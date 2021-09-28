VICTORIA - A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has denied a forest company's application to extend an injunction against blockades by people opposed to the logging of old-growth trees in the Fairy Creek area of southern Vancouver Island.

Justice Douglas Thompson says in a written decision the factors in favour of extending the injunction do not outweigh the public interest in protecting the court's reputation.

Thompson's ruling included lifting the injunction at 4 p.m. Pacific time today.

There have been more than 1,000 arrests at Fairy Creek since the original injunction went into effect in April.

Forest company Teal Cedar Products Ltd. applied for a one-year extension of the injunction during court hearings in Nanaimo earlier this month, arguing protests were impeding the company's legal rights to harvest timber.

More coming.

