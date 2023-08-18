A timeline of events related to wildfire threat in the Okanagan, B.C.

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate from West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation due to the nearby MacDougall Creek wildfire that has destroyed a significant number of properties. Smoke from the McDougall Creek wildfire fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as people take in the view of Okanagan Lake from Tugboat Beach, in Kelowna, B.C., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck