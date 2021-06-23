First Nation to hold news conference about discovery of 'hundreds of unmarked graves'

A message is seen on the window of the Sk'elep School of Excellence as the Canadian, Tk'emlups te Secwepemc and B.C. flags are reflected in the window flying at half mast to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. A First Nation in southern Saskatchewan is to hold a virtual news conference Thursday morning about what it calls "the horrific and shocking discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves" at the site of a former residential school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck