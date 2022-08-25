Transit advocate says green hydrogen has been slow moving for city bus projects

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shake hands at the start of a signing ceremony after signing a deal to kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador. The head of an advocacy group pushing to decarbonize Canada's public transit systems says experience with public transit in Canada is any indication, getting the projects off the ground may be more difficult than expected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld