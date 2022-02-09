Downtowns growing faster than before, but pandemic hampered rate of growth: census

When Mark Garner, shown in this handout image, looks around downtown Toronto all he sees is growth. At Yonge and Gerrard Streets, the executive director of the Downtown Yonge Business Improvement Area spots the lobby of the 80-storey Aura condos — the country's tallest — filling up with deliveries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-WorkerBeeSupply-Rebecca Gilgan *MANDATORY CREDIT*