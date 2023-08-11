Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they recently detained 13 people who were attempting to cross the border from Canada into the United States. A police boat searches the area in Akwesasne, Que., Friday, March 31, 2023. Migration around Akwesasne has been in the spotlight after eight Indian and Romanian migrants were found near an overturned boat in March in the waters off Akwesasne Mohawk Territory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz