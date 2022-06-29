Montreal police announce more arrests in drive-by shooting that killed 15-year-old

Montreal police say they have made additional arrests in the drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old girl last year.
The city's police chief and mayor are scheduled to provide details at a new conference later today.
Police said Monday they arrested a first suspect, Salim Touaibi, 26, in connection with the February 2021 murder of Meriem Boundaoui.
Touaibi has been charged with first-degree murder and faces four charges of attempted murder.
Boundaoui was sitting in a car with another person when a second car drove up and someone opened fire. Boundaoui and a 21-year-old man who was on the sidewalk were hit by bullets, and she was later declared dead.
Police say the 15-year-old was not the target of the shooting and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2022.