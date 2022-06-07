Conservatives, NDP demand more action from Liberals to reduce cost of living

Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The federal Liberal government is facing attacks on all sides as the cost of living continues to skyrocket in Canada. Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rejected Tory proposals on inflation for political reasons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

OTTAWA - The federal Conservatives and New Democrats both delivered forceful pleas today to the government to do more to address the cost-of-living crisis in Canada, though the parties diverged on what they want to see from the Liberals.

Interim Tory leader Candice Bergen accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being “vindictive” in his staunch opposition to her party’s proposals on inflation, saying that by trying to punish her party politically, he is in fact punishing Canadians.

The party has introduced what Bergen calls an “omnibus motion” in the House of Commons, calling on Trudeau’s government to temporarily suspend the GST on gas and diesel, suspend the carbon tax and remove all federal COVID-19 restrictions.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, on the other hand, says stronger action must be taken against corporations profiting from the crisis and excess profits should be redistributed to Canadians who are in need.

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne says inflation is happening across the globe, largely driven by the Ukraine war increasing the cost of fuel and food, and his government is taking action including by making child care more affordable.

Government House leader Mark Holland says the Conservatives are the ones being obstructionist, charging that the Official Opposition is solely interested in blocking the work of the Commons and behaving as if they have a majority.

