Saskatchewan Mountie accused in shooting death was off-duty but in uniform: police

Braden Herman, left, whose body was found on May 11, is shown in a handout photo provided by his sister DeeDee Herman, with his twin brother Blade Herman, who died by suicide in 2015. Police in Prince Albert, Sask., say they are still trying to determine a motive in the murder case against a Mountie who allegedly shot Braden Herman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-DeeDee Herman MANDATORY CREDIT