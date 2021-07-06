Choosing a new AFN national chief, Habs force Game 4 : In The News for July 6

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde releases "Honouring Promises: 2019 Federal Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada" during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The AFN will gather virtually for its general assembly today, where chiefs and delegates will talk about their goals and plans for moving forward after recent discoveries of unmarked burial sites near former residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick