Ottawa must stop aid to Ethiopia in light of human rights violations: advocates

Young Tigrayans look out from the classroom where they now live, at a camp for the internally displaced in an elementary school, in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, Monday, May 10, 2021. Tigrayan advocates in Canada say Ottawa should stop sending millions of dollars in aid to the Ethiopian government, push for creating a no-fly-zone and delivering food aid by airdrop for the people of Tigray, a region that had been under Ethiopian military attack for nearly eight months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ben Curtis