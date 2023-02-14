Early results of search for possible graves at Vancouver Island school to be released

Ontario Provincial Police members take measurements during the search for unmarked graves using ground-penetrating radar on the 500 acres of land associated with the Mohawk Institute, a former Indian residential school in Brantford, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. A First Nation on Vancouver Island says it is ready to release the results of its preliminary investigation into possible unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school near Port Alberni, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn