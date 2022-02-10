Researchers find evidence of first dinosaur with sore throat, flu symptoms

Diplodocids, a type of long-necked sauropod, are seen in a hypothetical artist's rendering of what they looked like during their lives. Cary Woodruff, a recent PhD graduate from the University of Toronto, and a team of researchers studied a fossil that may provide evidence of the first known case of a bird-style lung disease in a dinosaur. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Western Ontario, *MANDATORY CREDIT*