Police officers neglected duty in Saskatchewan toddler's death: complaints commission

Kyla Frenchman, right, mother of Tanner Brass, is comforted by her sister (name unknown) during a media event organized by The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations in Saskatoon, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The Public Complaints Commission in Saskatchewan has found police officers neglected their duty before the toddler was killed in Prince Albert in 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - The Public Complaints Commission in Saskatchewan has found police officers neglected their duty before an Indigenous toddler was killed in Prince Albert.

Thirteen-month-old Tanner Brass died in February 2022.

His mother alleged that when she called police for help in the hours before the boy's death, she was taken into custody because officers racially profiled her.

The boy's father, Kaij Brass, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The commission, which investigates complaints against municipal police services, submitted its findings to the police chief to "impose appropriate discipline."

The commission is a five-person body independent of police appointed by the government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

