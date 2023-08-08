Jeremy Hansen on first visit to Artemis II capsule: 'It sent shivers down our spines'

This photo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, shows astronauts, from left, Jeremy Hansen, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch. The four, who will fly to the moon in 2024, have gotten their first up-close look at their spacecraft, the Orion capsule, backgruond, during a visit to Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NASA via AP