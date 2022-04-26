No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $22 million Lotto Max jackpot No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot Apr 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TORONTO - There was no winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $22 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on April 29 will be an estimated $28 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Human Interest Jackpot Max Draw Lottery Ticket Winning Lotto Toronto Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRDOS gets tough with SpeedwayRDOS orders review of vacation rentalsBlast from the past: Outdoor swim lessons return to S. OkanaganCity parts ways with communication managerLETTERS: Tuesday, April 26, 2022Free service on Summerland-Penticton transit route?Boot contemplates her future, Holmes considers mayoral runNew hotel officially under constructionREVIEW: A great night of classic rockEnviro group sounds warning on Okanagan pipeline Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $22 million Lotto Max jackpot Scoreboard for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 US: Allies must move 'at the speed of war' to help Ukraine WHL Playoffs: Mikey Milne's hat trick leads Ice to 10-1 rout of Raiders Matthews scores 59th and 60th goals of the season as Leafs down Wings 3-0 Canes win division; Bruins, Predators clinch wild-card spots