Trudeau, Stefanson to meet with parents, make child care announcement in Winnipeg

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Gathering Wisdom Forum in Vancouver on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Trudeau is scheduled to make a child care announcement Friday in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

WINNIPEG - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to make a child care announcement today in Winnipeg.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson are to meet with parents to talk about the importance of affordable, high-quality child care before a news conference.

He is then scheduled to visit health-care workers at a hospital.

Trudeau arrived in Winnipeg Thursday and attended an evening Liberal party fundraising event.

Earlier this week, he was in British Columbia, where he signed a $27-billion health-care deal with the province.

Ottawa reached a $6.7-billion health deal with Manitoba last week.

