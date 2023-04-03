AFN says it secured extra $3 billion from Ottawa for child-welfare compensation

OTTAWA - The Assembly of First Nations announced Monday it has secured an extra $3 billion from the federal government in a historic child-welfare compensation case.
The assembly, along with the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, announced the revised compensation package totalling $23 billion, which it plans to present to chiefs gathered this week in Ottawa.
"The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has been clear there was more work to do to satisfy its orders to ensure Canada provided proper compensation and other remedies for the racial discrimination imposed on First Nations by Canada," Manitoba Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse said in a statement.
Last year the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejected the $20-billion compensation package the government had negotiated with the parties, throwing the settlement into question.
The tribunal had expressed concerns about whether all claimants would received the $40,000 it says they are owed and about the timelines for claimants to opt out.
The compensation is one part of a $40-billion deal the federal government struck with the tribunal complainants and two related class actions over its underfunding of on-reserve child welfare, with the remaining $20 billion for long-term reforms.
The assembly says once chiefs weigh in on the revised settlement package it will be subject to approvals from both the tribunal and Federal Court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.